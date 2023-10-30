 MP Election 2023: No Transgender Voters In 16 Seats; Max 111 In Bhopal Central
In 2018, there were a total of 94 registered transgender in Bhopal Central. The number increased to 111 voters in five years.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 05:56 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In what may come as a jolt to third gender who already are decrying that political parties did not give them ticket to contest assembly polls to any member of their community, the final electoral rolls show that there are a total of 1,373 transgender voters in the state, 15 less than the figure of 1,388 registered in 2018.

While the highest number of registered transgender voters is in Bhopal Central constituency, there are no transgender electors in as many as 16 out of 230 constituencies in the state. 

The maximum number of transgender voters, to be precise 111 voters, is in Bhopal Central followed by 69 in Indore-3 and 35 in Jabalpur East constituency.

In 2018, there were a total of 94 registered transgender in Bhopal Central. The number increased to 111 voters in five years.  

In 2018, there were 20 constituencies with zero transgender voters. The figure has come down to 16.

The constituencies with zero transgender voters include Dimani, Bamori, Deori, Chitrakoot, Raigaon, Rampur Baghelan, Chitarangi, Beohari, Manpur, Waraseoni, Pandhurna, Bhainsdehi, Biaora, Shujalpur, Sonkatch and Sailana.

Likewise, there are as many as 26 constituencies which have single transgender voters.  

Seat       Voters

Bhopal Central  111

Indore-3              69

Jabalpur East      35 

