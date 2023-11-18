MP Election 2023: Fate Of Candidates Sealed In Strong Rooms At Nehru Stadium

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The fate of poll candidates of all the nine Assembly seats in the district have been sealed in strong rooms of Nehru Stadium. The last strong room containing the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs was sealed at 5.02 am.

The rooms are under tight security of paramilitary force and will be opened on the day of counting of votes on the morning of December 3. Poll parties started arriving at the Nehru Stadium from 8.25 pm Friday from their respective polling booths.

The first team to arrive was from Assembly constituency Indore-5. It was warmly welcomed with garlands. Poll parties continued to arrive till late Friday night. The last parties to arrive among the urban constituencies were from Assembly-2.

Voting started at 7 am yesterday and continued till 7 pm at some places. At many booths, low voting took place in the morning session but the number of voters suddenly increased in the evening, due to which many polling teams reached till late night to deposit EVM machines.

The last team reached the stadium at 2.30 am. Many polling parties reached late due to the breakdown of their vehicles. In many cases, it took more time to complete the process of depositing the EVM machines as lapses were noticed in the working of the polling teams despite the fact that all polling teams had undergone three rounds of training.

The last polling party to reach the stadium was from Darota village in Gautampura which reached at around 2.30 in the night. This area is said to be the farthest area of the district.

However, the process of depositing the EVMS was done efficiently and quickly and thus the machines were deposited before 3 o'clock.

