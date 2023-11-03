MP Election 2023:

Kamal Nath (L) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath has said the upcoming state assembly polls on November 17 is neither an election of a candidate, nor a party but it is the election of the future of Madhya Pradesh.

Nath made the remark while addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Friday.

"I want to ask what is the condition of our state today? This Chaupat Pradesh (ruined state), ruined health system, ruined education system, ruined agricultural system, ruined industries, ruined economy, ruined ration system and ruined nutrition system, its picture is in front of everyone as to what kind of ruined government is running in the state," Nath said.

He further said, "Today, I have come to say that every election has its own meaning, the election on November 17 is neither of any candidate nor of any party but it is the election of the future of Madhya Pradesh.

In this election you (the public) will decide what kind of state you want to hand over to the coming generations." Nath also said that he had contested elections for the last 40 years but he had never seen such an election where the question is of the future of the state.

"I have contested elections for 40 years but I have never seen such an election where the question of the future of the state. What development has happened in the state today?

Today, the commission and scams have been developed in the state. Every individual in the entire state is either a victim to corruption or a witness to corruption," the Congress leader said.

"The biggest challenge before the state is the future of the youth. One crore youth are unemployed in Madhya Pradesh. Today's youth do not want any contract or commission, they want a business opportunity and work for their hands. It is the most important thing and it is the biggest challenge before the state," he added.

State Congress chief Nath further attacked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and asked what had he gave to the state besides inflation, corruption, deaths during COVID-19 period, increasing scams, mafias and liquor in every house?

"CM Chouhan asks what Kamal Nath did? The whole state is witness to my work. I want to ask Shivraj Singh what did you give? Inflation, corruption, Corona during COVID-19, rising scams, mafia, and liquor in every house. CM Chouhan made 22,000 announcements in the last 18 years in the state. He makes announcements to construct bridges even where there is no river," the Congress leader added.

"For the last 5 months, CM Chouhan's machine of lies has been running at double speed, he neither listens to the voices of the youth nor sees the problems of the farmers. There is a lot of difference between running one's mouth and running a state. Now only a few days are left. The people of Madhya Pradesh will bid farewell to CM Chouhan, "Nath said.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.