MP Election 2023: BJP Candidate Tulsi Silawat, One Independent Candidate File Nominations 

Tulsi Silawat |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the first day of filing the nomination papers on Saturday, two candidates filed their papers in the district. There are nine assembly seats in the Indore district.

BJP candidate from Sanwer, Tulsiram Silawat and an independent candidate from Depalpur, Kripalal Solanki, filed their nominations. The papers can be filed till October 30.

Earlier in the day, election notification for all 9 assembly constituencies of Indore district was published. With this, the process of submitting nomination papers started.

The election notification was issued by the concerned returning officers for all the assembly constituencies of the district. Under the direction of collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T, comprehensive arrangements were made at the collector's office and in the offices of other returning officers of the district for filing nomination papers.

Nomination papers for 6 assembly constituencies of the district, Indore-1, Indore-2, Indore-3, Indore-4, Indore-5 and Rau assembly constituencies are in the collector's office and nomination papers for the remaining three assembly constituencies, Depalpur, Mhow and Sanwer will be filed at their tehsil headquarters.

The nomination papers will not be accepted on holidays on October 22, 24, 28 and 29. All returning officers' rooms will be monitored through CCTV. There will also be an IT workstation in the returning officer's room. There will also be videography of the entire nomination process.

As per the schedule fixed by the Election Commission of India, nomination papers will be taken till October 30. The time for filing nomination papers is from 11 am to 3 pm.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on October 31. Candidates will be able to withdraw their names till 2nd November. The date of voting is November 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.