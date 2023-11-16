MP Election 2023: 11,264 Personnel Reach  2,561 Polling Booths

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Polling parties reached polling booths in the district by Thursday afternoon for the Assembly election, voting for which will start on Friday morning.

Electronic voting machines and other voting materials were distributed from Nehru Stadium to the polling parties for 2,561 polling stations of all the nine assembly constituencies of the district.

The process of distribution of material to the polling parties started at 6 am and the first bus left for its destination at 10 am for the polling stations of Depalpur assembly constituency.

During this time, collector and district election officer Ilaiyaraaja T was also present in the stadium. Observers appointed by the Election Commission of India also took stock of the voting material distribution system.

For medical facilities, medical kits along with material were also provided to all the polling parties.

Apart from this, a sector medical officer was also sent along with each sector officer. Tables and chairs were made available for the polling parties while they were provided with voting material at their designated place by IMC employees.

Battery-operated vehicles were arranged to transport electronic voting machines. Arrangements for water, tea and snacks were also made for the members of the polling parties.

A total of 587 routes were prepared for the polling parties to reach the polling stations within the stipulated time A total of 710 buses including reserve ones were deployed for the transportation of polling parties.

616 micro observers including reserves have been appointed for 583 critical polling stations in the district. 238 sector officers and 238 police sector officers have been appointed.