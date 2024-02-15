 MP: Elderly Man Arrested Despite Settling Power Dues
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 06:29 AM IST
Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): Making a mockery of the law, an elderly man was arrested and produced in court despite settling all dues to the electricity board in Lok Adalat. Special sessions court judge Chandra Kishore Barpetehere in Bagli scrutinised the electricity case where the elderly man named Mohanlal, despite settling dues amounting to Rs 13,660 in a Lok Adalat was needlessly arrested by Hatpipaliya police and produced before the court. Mohanlal asserted that he settled the entire amount during the Lok Adalat proceedings. The court rebuked this unnecessary arrest, emphasising that upon complete payment, the case should have been closed immediately.

Additionally, it highlighted that the burden of ensuring case closure lies with the electricity board executive officer Vineet Thakur. Acknowledging his failure led to Mohanlal's wrongful arrest, Thakur admitted responsibility for notifying about case closure. The court condemned the electricity board's negligence, ordering a payment of Rs 1,000 to Mohanlal and a departmental inquiry against the concerned officers and employees. This would enable recovery of the sum from those responsible, ensuring accountability for the unjust harassment of the elderly individual due to bureaucratic oversight.

