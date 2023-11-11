 MP: Elderly Couple Robbed And Assaulted In Khandwa
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly couple in Khandwa were robbed and physically assaulted by unidentified masked criminals while they slept in their home on Saturday.

The assailants forcibly entered the residence during the night, subjecting the elderly couple to a brutal assault before fleeing with their silver jewelry and cash. Promptly responding to the complaint, the police have launched an investigation into the case, pressing charges against three unknown masked attackers.

The complainant detailed the incident, stating that the criminals targeted the couple, snatching silver ornaments worn by his wife and making off with a sum of cash. The police have assured the public that an extensive search is in progress to apprehend the culprits.

Expressing optimism about making arrests, law enforcement authorities are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice, ultimately resolving this distressing case.

