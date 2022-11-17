MP: Ekatm Dham to be built at Omkareshwar

FP Photo

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): In order to revive the Omkareshwar tirth, the members of Acharya Shankar Sanskritik Ekta Nyas discussed a detailed plan on Thursday. Swami Vedatwanand also shared a 40-minute presentation of Ekatm Dham to be built at the tirth, in the presence of the media team including State Press Club, Madhya Pradesh.

The government is aiming for the construction Ekatm Dham. About 2,200 crore rupees will be spent on the construction under various schemes of the central and state governments, corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund, and others. The whole plan has been made on the basis of tourism of 50 thousand devotes at the same time.

The construction is likely to be finished by August 2024 , On this occasion, information commissioner of state Vijay Manohar Tiwari and State Press Club president Praveen Kumar Khariwal were present as special guests. The assistant director and officer in charge of the cultural department Dr Shailendra Mishra conducted the programme.