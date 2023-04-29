MP: Eight baraatis injured as two wedding processions clash in Ratlam

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Eight baraatis were injured when members of two wedding processions clashed over a petty issue in Ratlam.

The incident was reported in Dosigaon village on Friday night, when the two different processions were heading towards their wedding destinations and some of the members from both processions clashed.

During preliminary investigation it was revealed that the dispute started over which procession would take the lead and dance first. Police claimed that the marriage was organised in two families here in Dosigaon area.

Industrial Area police said that wedding was scheduled in Malviya and Borasi families and everything was going on as per the schedule.

While the wedding processions were heading towards their destinations, a dispute started between the two sides on the matter of taking the procession forward and dancing on DJ music.

People from both sides attacked each other with stones, sticks and belts in which four to five people from both sides were injured. The Industrial Police Station has started investigation in this matter by registering a case on the complaint of both the parties.

