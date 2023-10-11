MP: ED Likely To Launch Probe Into Ishwar Singh’s Financial Dealings

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar police, led by SP Manoj Kumar Singh, apprehended the interstate gang leader Ishwar Singh, who was wanted in connection with 42 criminal cases spanning six different states. Ishwar Singh, with a reward of Rs 58,000 on his head, has long been a menace in the world of organised crime.

This operation led to the seizure of 151 illegal firearms, further highlighting the magnitude of the criminal activities orchestrated by the gang. Additionally, two accomplices, Jatan Singh and Takhdeer Singh, hailing from Bariya village in Gandhwani, were also taken into custody.

The investigation has delved into ten bank accounts connected to Ishwar Singh and his associates, shedding light on a sum of more than Rs 2.23 crore obtained through the illicit arms trade.

These financial transactions are now being classified as economic crimes and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been contacted to launch a statutory inquiry into these illegal financial dealings.

This significant operation not only brings a dangerous criminal to justice but also strikes a blow against the network of illicit arms trade that has plagued several states across the nation.

