MP: Drug peddler held with 31 kg opium in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Nahargarh police nabbed one person near Khejri Phata in Nahargarh village for smuggling 31 kg opium. The cost of recovered opium is Rs 31 lakh as per market rate.

Nahargarh SHO Tejendra Singh Sengar said that police team received information about a drug smuggler roaming in the area in a car.

Acting promptly, the police team laid siege at Khejri Phata on Jharda Budha Road and intercepted a Swift car bearing registration number (MP43 CA3998).

The car was searched and opium packed in a bag weighing around 31 kg was recovered.

The driver Shyam Singh Borana (41) of Neemuch was arrested. During subsequent investigation, he revealed that the name of the car owner is Vinor Singh of Bhawarasa.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) was registered against the car owner and the driver. Further probe is underway to arrest others involved in drug smuggling.