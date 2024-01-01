MP: Drivers Protest Against Stringent Hit-And-Run Law

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The drivers associated with the Maheshwar-Madleshwar Drivers-Operators Association took out a rally, halting their services on Monday, in protest against the recently passed Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita (BNS) in which the Central government introduced a stringent hit-and-run law. Truck operators and drivers expressed their concern over the drastic changes in the IPC Section 304A, which is now non-bailable with a ten-year imprisonment and hefty fines.

They raised slogans against introducing the new law, during their demonstration. Manoj Kumrawat, tehsil president of the Chalak-Parichalak Sangh, declared a planned three-day strike to protest against the new law. Notably, as per the new law, if a driver causes the death of a person by rash and negligent driving and 'escapes without reporting it to a police officer or a Magistrate soon after the incident, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description of a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.'

Though the Parliament passed and the President gave the approval for the new law, replacing the 163-year-old Indian Penal Code, the Central government is yet to notify the date of enforcement. The protesting drivers, who submitted a memorandum to naib tehsildar Pradeep Singlu at the SDM office, claimed that the new law would jeopardise their livelihoods. They emphasised the challenges they face on the road, attributing accidents more to technical glitches than negligence. The stringent punishment, they said, could lead to drivers losing their jobs, exacerbating maintenance and financial issues. Meanwhile, a significant impact of the protest on bus services was reported from these localities, affecting the weekly market and leaving the bus stand deserted. Despite the disruption, a few buses were observed on the roads due to the Chief Minister's rally, underscoring the widespread implications of the drivers' protest.