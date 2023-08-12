MP: Dog & Snake Attacks On Kids Fuel Parents’ Protest Outside CM Rise School In Madleshwar | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over rising incidence of dog and snake attacks on their children, a group of parents staged a protest outside newly-built CM Rise School in Mandleshwar.

Protesting parents wanted the school to be shifted to previous location. They raised slogans against school management and threatened to launch indefinite strike if the demand was not met.

Many parents have already shifted their wards to private schools. CM Rise School aims to provide better and quality education by incorporating smart classes. However, it has failed to live up to its expectation due to poor school management.

The CM Rise School, Maheshwar, comprising lower and upper kindergarten (LKG and UKG) and class I to V, was recently shifted to Dhapla Marg. In absence of transportation facilities, parents are finding it difficult to send their wards to the school.

