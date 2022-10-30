MP: Diwali Milan Samaroh of BJP workers held

FPNS

SANAWAD (KHARGONE): Bharatiya Janata Party organised Diwali Milan Samaroh and worker’s conference here in Sanawad town of Khargone district on Sunday during which, former MP Krishna Murari Moghe in his address said that BJP aims to uplift urban and rural poor through Antyodaya programme and restore cultural values in the country through various schemes. The function was organised by young leader Gajendra Upadhyay. MLA Sachin Birla said that the country is heading towards path of development under guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and State CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

With small efforts of party workers, BJP can make a big difference by making India a strong, prosperous and developed nation. Former MLA Hitendra Singh Solanki, Barwaha Municipal President Rakesh Gupta, district general secretary Mahim Thakur, former municipal president Ramcharan Kushwaha also addressed the event and urged workers to work unitedly to strengthen the party.

Prabhat Upadhyay said it was necessary to hold workers’ conference regularly in order to strengthen the organisation at grassroot level. On this occasion, BJP leaders Rajesh Jaiswal, Banshilal Chaudhary, Chandrapal Singh Tomar, Rajesh Pal, Kaushalya Pandit, and Councillor Bunty Rathore besides party workers were also present.