MP: Divyang Tribal Woman Gets Her Land Back, Courtesy Collector

Sailana/ Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A divyang tribal woman from Chenpura village of Sailana development block in Ratlam district running from the pillar to the post to resolve her grievances finally got ownership of her ancestral land following district collector’s intervention.

According to information, Bhulibai Jodiya, 50, of Chenpura village had gone to the district collector office for weekly public hearing where she tabled her grievances before the officer.

In her complaint, Bhulibai said that she had three bigha of agricultural land which had been illegally acquired by her brother-in-law. After listening to her complaint and understanding the matter, district collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi directed Sailana SDM Manish Jain to ensure that the woman gets possession of the land.

After instructing Sailana SDM, collector directed naib tehsildar to take Bhuli Bai to Sailana SDM office in his official vehicle. Collector Suryavanshi also instructed the Sailana SDM to take Bhuri Bai to her house in his official vehicle from Sailana and take immediate action to get her land back.

Not only this, collector Suryavanshi also sent deputy director Social Justice Sandhya Sharma along with Bhuli Bai in a government vehicle from Ratlam. Pleased with the collector's action, Bhuli Bai left for her home in a government vehicle, thanking Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's good governance from the bottom of her heart.

