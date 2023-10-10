MP: Divyang Teachers’ Appointment Re-Verified In Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The department of tribal affairs investigating the appointment of teachers under the handicapped quota has called all 15 divyang teachers whose appointment has come under suspicion. According to information, as many as 14 teachers have turned up for the re-verification of their documents based on which they got the jobs, while one of the applicants did not join the job.

The re-verification of documents of all the applicants was supposed to be held in front of the medical board on Tuesday. As per the sources, the documents of two applicants were found correct. District hospital branch in-charge Badri Prasad Mohale said that some people have been referred to Khandwa ENT and Eye Department for ENT and some eye examinations. Only after verification will it be known how many people are verified and how many are wrong.

Notably, as many as 220 divyangs have been appointed for teaching jobs in the tribal department and three of them have come under scanner after complaint has been made against them. Since the investigation is ongoing, the tribal department stopped the salary of all. Across the state, 80 cases have surfaced and the department is mulling to register an FIR in the matter. A similar case has also come to the fore in Burhanpur district.

