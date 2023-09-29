MP: District Cooperative Central Bank's 105th Annual GM Held In Mandsaur

Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The 105th annual general meeting of District Cooperative Central Bank, Mandsaur was held on Thursday. It was chaired by district collector and bank administration Dilip Kumar Yadav.

During the meeting, administrators and representatives of 172 primary agricultural credit cooperatives and marketing societies of Mandsaur and Neemuch districts and other types of cooperative societies were present.

Collector elaborated on the progress of the bank and increase in deposits, funds, share capital, loan distribution and profit of Rs39 crore in 2022-23.

After delivering welcome speech, bank’s CEO presented bank’s annual report for the financial year 2022-23 and action plan for 2024-25. Later, bank’s shareholders, trustees were honoured with citations. He thanked them for attending the annual general meeting and reposing their trust in the bank.

Senior representatives congratulated the bank administrator and bank's CEO for efficiently handling the bank's business dealings and thereby increasing the bank's deposits and profit.

Earlier, the programme was inaugurated by collector Yadav, in-charge deputy commissioner Rajendra Singh Kanesh and bank CEO AK Harsola by garlanding the picture of Goddess Saraswati and Goddess Lakshmi and lighting the lamp.

Read Also Indore: PSC Aspirant Falls Victim To Sextortion Gang

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)