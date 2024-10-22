 MP: Distressed Farmer Sets Standing Soybean Crop On 15 Bigha Land On Fire
Two weeks ago, when the harvesting was done with a harvester machine, not even 20 kg of soybean was recovered in one bigha.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 09:23 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Business Standard

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer set soybean crop standing in his field on fire after harvesting it. The video of the incident also went viral. The farmer said that the crop has been damaged so much that the cost of sowing and harvesting will not be recovered if sold in the market.

Hiralal Patidar, a farmer of Barnagar’s Ajnawada village, had sown 1,135 varieties of soybean on 28 bighas of land this time. The crop grown in 15 bighas was damaged due to yellow mosaic fungus in soybean. When it was time to harvest, the soybean yield was less than the cost. The cost of thrasher and labourers was separate.

Distressed by this, the farmer set the crop on fire. Two weeks ago, when the harvesting was done with a harvester machine, not even 20 kg of soybean was recovered in one bigha. Hiralal said that even the rent of the machine was not recovered.

Even 20 kg of soybean per bigha was not recovered. Due to which the money for sowing seeds and harvesting is not being recovered. "If I go to sell it in the market, it will cost money from my pocket. Due to which I set the harvested crop on fire although the Patwari had come. He talked to the insurance company.

The survey has also been done." In this case, naib tehsildar Durvendra Dubey said that the farmer had grown 1,135 soybean crop in his field in which the soybean was spoiled due to yellow mosaic fungus due to which the yield decreased. “We have got the claim done on the toll-free number.

He will get the full insurance claim from the insurance company. We also got the investigation done from the agriculture department at our level,” he said.

