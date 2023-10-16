MP: Dissidents Burn Effigy Of Cong Candidate Maya Trivedi

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): As soon as senior corporator Maya Trivedi got the Congress ticket from Ujjain North assembly constituency, a period of rebellion started in Congress. The effigy of Maya Trivedi was burnt at many places on Sunday evening.

Congress has declared Maya Trivedi as its candidate from Ujjain North. Due to this, there is resentment among many claimants and their supporters. Effigies of Maya Trivedi have been burnt at many places including Kanthal, Koyla Phatak, Agar Naka and Congress office.

Pradesh Congress committee spokesperson Ujjain division Vivek Gupta said, “There is enthusiasm among party workers about the candidates. If anyone is unhappy, we will convince them. Congress party is going to form the government in the state,” he said.