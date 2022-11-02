MP: Dindori district panchayat president living in a tent at panchayat premises awaiting an official bungalow

Representative Image |

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): A newly elected district panchayat president is living in a tent on the district panchayat premises as he is yet to get a government bungalow in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh.

The district panchayat president, Rudesh Paraste is not only living in the tent but also hearing the problems of the people from there.

Paraste said, "Three months have passed but the government and the administration has not alloted a government Bungalow to me. Despite Dindori district being declared as Naxal affected area, a PSO was provided by the Superintendent of Police that was later withdrawn after the intervention of BJP leaders".

"The public of my district used to visit in large numbers. As it takes time to resolve their problems, we also have to arrange food and lodging for them here. We are facing many issues but will manage to serve the public," he added.

Speaking about his duration of camping in a tent, he said, "I will be living here in a tent till the government and the administration will provide me a government bungalow".

"The bungalow is in possession of a former district panchayat president and current district panchayat member. She has been living in the bungalow for the last 17 years but her attachment with that bungalow is not going away," Paraste alleged.