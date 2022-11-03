MP: Dindori district panchayat president booked for obstructing state foundation day program

Dindori district panchayat president Rudesh Paraste. | ANI

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against District Panchayat President Rudesh Paraste, District Vice President Anju Vyohar and Congress Councilor Ritesh Jain along with others for allegedly obstructing the 67th state foundation day program on November 1.

The case has been registered under section 186 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as per the police officials.

The leaders demonstrated against the district administration during the program because the names of many public representatives were not included in the invitation card.

Revenue Inspector Deepak Raghuvanshi and Dindori Patwari Hirendra Suryam provided a written letter from Tehsildar Dindori in Kotwali.

It has been reported that Dindori SDM Balveer Raman tried to convince the demonstrators in spite of that they did not listen to him. The lawful authority of a public servant in a public place by the above persons, during the performance of his duty as a public service servant, was disrupted. A preliminary report has been filed in this matter.

Rudesh Paraste, one of the accused in the matter, is a newly elected district panchayat president living in a tent on the district panchayat premises as he is yet to get a government bungalow in the Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh.

Paraste said, "Three months have passed but the government and the administration has not alloted a government Bungalow to me. Despite Dindori district being declared as Naxal affected area, a PSO was provided by the Superintendent of Police that was later withdrawn after the intervention of BJP leaders".

Meanwhile, as Madhya Pradesh celebrated its 67th state foundation day on November 1, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended greetings to all the citizens of the state.

Talking to ANI, Chouhan said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state, on the auspicious occasion of Madhya Pradesh foundation day. Madhya Pradesh was once Bimaru (sick) state, but now we have progressed at a fast pace. The economic growth rate of Madhya Pradesh is 19.76% this year."

"We are moving fast in the direction of making Madhya Pradesh shift from sick to now a self-reliant state. Madhya Pradesh is setting new dimensions of development in every field. On this occasion, I request you to kindly make your best contribution to the progress and development of Madhya Pradesh. Let us move fast to build a prosperous, developed and self-reliant Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan said.