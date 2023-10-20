MP: Diggi’s Writ Reigns Supreme In Dhar

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has announced candidates for all the seven assembly seats of Dhar. In the second list, Congress has fielded ex-MLA Balmukund Singh Gautam’s wife Prabha from Dhar, ex-MLA Bhanwarsingh Shekhawat from Badnawar and Dr Heeralal Alawa from Manawar seat. In 2018 polls, Prabha Gautam was defeated by Neena Verma in Dhar.

However, the Congress has continued to put faith in Gautam family. The family had been contesting Dhar seat for the last 20 years. State general secretary Kuldeep Singh Bundela too had been eying ticket from Dhar but ex-CM Digvijaya Singh secured ticket for his supporter Gautam. People are now awaiting the next step of Bundela.

Shekhawat Vs Dattigaon

Out of the seven assembly seats, contest on Badnawar seat would be interesting. Here BJP’s Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon is pitted against and Congress’ Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Congress ticket for Shekhawat was certain ever since he quit the BJP for the grand old party. Shekhawat had contested 2013 and 2018 assembly polls as BJP candidate.

In 2013, he defeated the then Congress candidate Dattigaon by 8,700 votes, but lost by 41,000 votes to the latter in 2018. Shekhawat’s loss in 2018 was attributed to rebel BJP candidate Rajesh Aggarwal, who secured more than 30,000 votes as independent. Both candidates are once again in the fray but from opposite parties. Hence, it will be an interesting contest.

Dr Alawa finally finds his name in list

Congress has fielded JAYS founder Dr Hiralal Alawa from Manawar assembly. His name missing from the first list had led to a discussion over his future. It was claimed that Alawa was demanding that JAYS leaders be fielded on five seats of the district, including Manawar. Party leaders had vented their opposition to Alawa with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too.

