MP: Dhar to participate in senior inter-district football tourney

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The senior inter-district football tournament†is being organized jointly in Indore and Mhow from October 13 to 19, 2022.

Players of the District Football Association (DFA) Dhar are all set to participate in the tournament.

District Football Association has been organising selection trials to choose players for the district football team here at local Kila Maidan. The inaugural ceremony was attended by Rajesh Shakya, district sports and youth welfare officer and Swapnil Deshmukh, district coordinator, Nehru Yuva Kendra who were present as chief guests.

Addressing the event, Shakya motivated players to increase grass root level participation in sports and strive hard to reach state, national and international levels in football. Selected players will be trained under the guidance of senior instructor Shamsher Singh Yadav, Rajeev David, NIS coach Utkarsh David and national player Mohit Yadav.

Players from Badnawar, Sardarpur, Dhamnod, Manawar, Kukshi, Pithampur and Dhar have been invited for the selection trials. During the inaugural ceremony, Mahendra Singh Chauhan, Vijay Yadav, Manoj Singh Chauhan, Gokul Chauhan, coordinator Dhirendra Bhuriya and other residents were also present. DFA secretary SK David conducted the event while Mohit Yadav proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the event.

