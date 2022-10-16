MP: Dhar enters pre-QF of football tournament

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The senior state-level inter-district football tournament is being organised at Nehru Stadium in Indore. The inaugural match was played on Sunday between DFA Dhar and DFA Khandwa and the former emerged winner 2-0.

DFA Dhar team, sponsored by Alwan Malwa Welfare Society and Prime Sports Academy Dhar, adopted an aggressive approach in the match and attacked the goalpost of the opposite team. Prashant Rao, Shivang Grewal, and Pawan Prem Singh were among the players who excelled. Sports Authority of India, Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Athletic Association, Malwa Club, FC Blue Boys and Dhar residents have extended best wishes for the exceptional win in the next match. The next pre-quarterfinal match will be played between DFA Dhar and DFA Gwalior.

