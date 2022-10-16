e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Dhar enters pre-QF of football tournament

MP: Dhar enters pre-QF of football tournament

The inaugural match was played on Sunday between DFA Dhar and DFA Khandwa and the former emerged winner 2-0.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 11:11 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The senior state-level inter-district football tournament is being organised at Nehru Stadium in Indore. The inaugural match was played on Sunday between DFA Dhar and DFA Khandwa and the former emerged winner 2-0.

DFA Dhar team, sponsored by Alwan Malwa Welfare Society and Prime Sports Academy Dhar, adopted an aggressive approach in the match and attacked the goalpost of the opposite team. Prashant Rao, Shivang Grewal, and Pawan Prem Singh were among the players who excelled. Sports Authority of India, Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Athletic Association, Malwa Club, FC Blue Boys and Dhar residents have extended best wishes for the exceptional win in the next match. The next pre-quarterfinal match will be played between DFA Dhar and DFA Gwalior.

Read Also
Bhopal: Boy injured as bullet pierces his hand while playing in local park
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Burhanpur: Congress holds meeting to discuss Bharat Jodo Yatra

Burhanpur: Congress holds meeting to discuss Bharat Jodo Yatra

Dhar: MP becomes first state to offer medical, engineering courses in Hindi

Dhar: MP becomes first state to offer medical, engineering courses in Hindi

MP: Problems of Singaji thermal power project discussed

MP: Problems of Singaji thermal power project discussed

Barwani: Education minister lays foundation stones of development projects

Barwani: Education minister lays foundation stones of development projects

MP: Illegal weed cultivation found, Rs 13L ganja saplings seized

MP: Illegal weed cultivation found, Rs 13L ganja saplings seized