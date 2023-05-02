MP: Dhar dist sees sharp rise in crime

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Crime graph in Dhar district is on rise as cases including theft and burglaries are being reported on a regular basis. Unidentified men assaulted two youths and robbed them of cash and mobile phones in Bagh on Sunday night. The incident comes just two days after a gang of thieves had made away with 25 kg silver and 100 gram gold from a house of Jitendra Nahar in Dasai village. Police have registered the cases, however, have achieved no breakthrough in many cases. A week ago, a jilted lover had shot dead a 22-year-old woman in Basant Vihar Colony in Dhar.

In the incident reported on Sunday night, Chand and Suraj were returning from a wedding ceremony when they were accosted by some people.The unidentified men thrashed them and took away Rs 10,000 and twp mobile handsets. One of the injured victims was referred to Barwani for treatment.

SHO Ranjeet Baghel said that a case has been registered against unidentified youth and further investigation was underway. Police have increased patrolling in the area to ensure safety and security of the public and check anti-social elements. SP Manoj Singh said that police are looking into the cases and soon the culprits will be behind the bars.