MP: Dhar Congress president fires salvo on local admin

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar district Congress president Balmukund Singh Gautam launched a fresh salvo on the local administration and police over protecting the owner of Hotel Green Malwa, where 32 people were arrested while they were gambling.

Levelling serious accusations, the former MLA from Dhar said that one of the policeman on condition of anonymity told him that they are not doing duties, but doing slavery of one of the political leaders here.

Addressing media persons here, Gautam demanded action against the hotel owner saying that since the owner is closely associated with the political leader, he is still out of police net.

The Congress leader said that they are raising issues of illegal betting and gambling dens flourishing in the area since the last one year, but the administration and police are acting like mute spectators. Even an incident of murder has been reported due to illegal activities.

Gautam further said that all illegal activities are going on in the area under the patronage of the minister.

Right now, action has been taken on the gambling table, only people from outside have been sued. While action has not been taken against those of Badnawar and involved in the gambling.

Illegal activity is going on in and around the minister's village. Police administration should take cognisance of it and take necessary action. Action should also be taken against gambling caught in the hotel. There will be agitation here and memorandum will also be given.

