 MP: Dhar Administration Gears Up For Grand Uphaar Prog Under Ladli Behna Yojana
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Dhar Administration Gears Up For Grand Uphaar Prog Under Ladli Behna Yojana

MP: Dhar Administration Gears Up For Grand Uphaar Prog Under Ladli Behna Yojana

Collector Priyank Mishra instructed the officials to make full preparations for the event, including inviting public representatives, organising cultural and plantation events and assigning local officials to duty

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 12:47 AM IST
article-image
Collector chairing meeting |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Priyank Mishra, on Monday, directed officials to ensure that the Uphaar programme, scheduled to be held on August 10 under the Ladli Behna Yojana, is conducted in a dignified manner.

He told officials to make full preparations for the event, including inviting public representatives, organising cultural and plantation events and assigning local officials to duty.

During a review meeting held at the collectorate auditorium, collector Mishra also instructed the horticulture and forest departments to provide information about their plantation activities to the NVDA department and upload photos on the Vaydoot mobile app. He also directed the NVDA department to plan for plantation activities using saplings from the horticulture department's nursery.

Read Also
Indore: District Hospital faces security crisis, doctors write to Bhopal authority for security...
article-image

Collector Mishra instructed SDMs to visit Kanwar Yatra sites in their areas and ensure that necessary precautions are taken to prevent accidents. He also directed officials to take action against stray animals and instructed the health department to conduct fogging and spray medicines to kill mosquitoes.

He emphasised the importance of improving the educational system and warned that action would be taken against officers, if necessary. He also instructed officials to continue the revenue Maha Abhiyan 2.0 and to recognise and reward officers and employees who are doing good work.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Dhar Administration Gears Up For Grand Uphaar Prog Under Ladli Behna Yojana

MP: Dhar Administration Gears Up For Grand Uphaar Prog Under Ladli Behna Yojana

Farm Happiness: Cold Weather Conditions Boon For Crops In Khetia

Farm Happiness: Cold Weather Conditions Boon For Crops In Khetia

Wall Collapse Tragedies: MP Govt Directs Removal Of Dangerous Constructions Of Dilapidated Houses

Wall Collapse Tragedies: MP Govt Directs Removal Of Dangerous Constructions Of Dilapidated Houses

MP August 5 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Hits State; High Alert In Indore, Ujjain, Sagar & More

MP August 5 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Hits State; High Alert In Indore, Ujjain, Sagar & More

Class 10 Student Caught For Selling Fake MP Civil Services Exam Paper Via Telegram

Class 10 Student Caught For Selling Fake MP Civil Services Exam Paper Via Telegram