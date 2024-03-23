MP: Dewas's Rashi Pandey Secures 4th Rank In GATE 2024 |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable feat, Rashi Pandey, a final year BTech student, has clinched the 4th rank in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination.

This achievement not only places Rashi among the top performers in Dewas but also distinguishes her at the national level, securing a notable position among GATE aspirants across the country.

Rashi's journey to this remarkable achievement has been one of perseverance and dedication. This was her second attempt at the GATE examination, having first appeared during her sixth semester of BTech studies. Her commitment to excellence and continuous efforts have now borne fruit, with her securing a prestigious rank in this competitive examination.

Upon learning of her achievement, Rakesh Pandey, Shashi Pandey, and her close friends were quick to extend their heartfelt congratulations to Rashi. Her success not only reflects her personal commitment but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring engineers and students across the nation.

GATE 2024 scorecard out

Rashi's accomplishment underscores the importance of determination and hard work in pursuing one's goals. Her achievement will undoubtedly inspire many others to strive for excellence in their chosen fields.

Notably, the scorecard of the GATE 2024 exam was declared on March 23, by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. Those who have cleared the exam can view their scorecards on the official GATE website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.