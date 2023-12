MP: Devotees Throng To Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees thronged to the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain to offer prayers to Lord Mahakaleshwar, a form of Lord Shiva, on Monday.

Mahakaleshwar is one of the 12 celebrated Jyotirlingas in India. It is one of the most prominent temples in the country, dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Meanwhile, people across the country are celebrating Christmas Day today.

Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as a religious and cultural event Markets and streets in the national capital are all decorated with colourful lights and bells as people are steeped in fervour and enthusiasm.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: A large number of devotees visited and offered prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain today. pic.twitter.com/daxfXCjxtX — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 25, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took part in the festivities at his official residence in Delhi.

Taking to 'X', PM Modi wrote, "It was an honour to host eminent members of the Christian community at my residence today." Earlier in the day, he also paid tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary.

It was an honour to host eminent members of the Christian community at my residence today. pic.twitter.com/H5QC5qfRgt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2023

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is observing the day as a 'good governance' day to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The party is organising several events across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which is observed as Good Governance Day.

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and served as the nation's prime minister three times. He passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on August 16, 2018.

The purpose of Good Governance Day is to increase public access to various government programmes and services.