MP: Devotees Throng Kukshi’s Shri Aaimata Temple In Navratri

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Kukshi remains a centre of faith during Navratri festival. Shri Aaimata Temple in Kukshi attracts thousands of devotees daily during the festive period. The temple is known for its Akhand Jyoti (eternal flame) which is believed to be a reflection of goddess's presence.

The Navratri at this temple is being celebrated from October 15 to 23. Temple's chief priest Ghanshyam Chastha said that wishes of devotees are fulfilled after they seek blessings of the goddess. After migrating from Rajasthan, Sirvi community's ancestors established Gaadi Path and Akhand Jyot around 400 years ago.

The temple features idols of various deities, including Shri Ambe Mata, Gadi Path, Shiv Parivar and Shri Ram Darbar, allowing devotees to have darshan of multiple Gods and Goddesses. Shri Gurukripa Group would organise kanya bhoj on Navmi on October 23, as part of Navratri festivities. This would be followed by Maha Aarti and Maha Prasadi events.