MP: Devotees Throng Goddess Vagdevi Temple At Bhojshala

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of devotees visited the Goddess Vagdevi Temple at Bhojshala on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami on Wednesday. The temple, known for its historical and architectural significance, was adorned with vibrant decorations and flowers. Devotees offered prayers and performed rituals to seek blessings from the goddess for prosperity and knowledge. People have been arriving since early morning for darshan and obeisance. The line outside the temple was growing longer by the minute, as devotees eagerly waited for their turn to enter. The atmosphere was filled with a sense of devotion and anticipation, as everyone hoped to have a blessed and fulfilling experience. A large number of devotees also participated in the Maa Saraswati Yagya. The first day of the 4-day Maharaja Bhoj Smriti Vasantotsav will conclude with the completion of the Maha Aarti and Yagya.

The procession reached Bhojshala via the main roads of the city. As part of Dhar Gourav Diwas, the municipality also organised a Kavi Sammelan at Motibagh Chowk on the second day. The Kavi Sammelan at Motibagh Chowk was a delightful addition to the Dhar Gourav Diwas celebrations. Renowned poets from across the country enthralled the audience with their mesmerising verses, creating an atmosphere of artistic brilliance. Additionally, the devotees who visited the banquet hall were not only blessed with darshan but also had the opportunity to partake in the sacred Prasad, adding a spiritual touch to the festivities.

Procession accorded a grand welcome

The grand procession, which started from Lalbagh Udhan, located at Udajirao Chowpatty, at around 11.30 am visited different places, and a large number of people participated by placing the oil painting of Maa Vagdevi in the horse chariot. The horse chariot, adorned with beautiful decorations and accompanied by traditional music, created a vibrant atmosphere throughout the entire route. During the procession, a beautiful presentation of many bhajans was presented by folk singer Shashank Tiwari. All the participants raised slogans for Jaishree Ram.

'Follow the path of religion'

A religious gathering was organised at Motibagh Chowk. Swami Shaileshanand Giriji Maharaj of Juna Akhara Ashram Nalkheda and committee chairman Suresh Chandra addressed the gathering and encouraged devotees to follow the path of religion. MP Chhatar Singh Darbar, BJP district president Manoj Somani, district vice president Vishwas Pandey, and others were present.

Heavy police forces deployed

Since the site falls into the highly sensitive category, heavy police forces have been deployed at all the intersections in the town. The administration has made preparations for the last two weeks to maintain law and order. The police force of five districts had also reached Dhar on Tuesday. The presence of high-ranking officials like the collector and SP further reassured the public and demonstrated the seriousness of maintaining law and order during the event. They ensured that the deployment of police forces at intersections was done strategically to prevent any potential security threats.