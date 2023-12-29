MP: Development Work Under Scanner In Ujjain

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Additional chief secretary (ACS) Rajesh Rajora has instructed the commissioner of Ujjain division, all the district collectors of the division, and all the zila panchayat CEOs that the development works of Ujjain division will be reviewed from 10 am to 2 pm on December 31.

Review of sanctioned works and those under progress amounting to Rs 50 lakh and above being carried out by the Public Works Department, Ujjain Municipal Corporation, National Highways Authority, MP Road Development Authority, MP Rural Road Development Authority, Water Resources Department, Narmada Valley Development Authority, Rural Development Department, Police Housing Corporation, MP Housing Board will be done.

ACS Dr Rajora will conduct the review meetings through video conferencing (VC). Along with the above works, he will also review the public distribution system, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Rural/Urban, Har Ghar Jal Jeevan Mission, Swamitwa Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, progress of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, MNREGA and mutation/demarcation of land.

The ACS has instructed the Ujjain divisional commissioner to collect information in the PowerPoint from the districts of the division by 5 pm on December 29 about the said schemes. He will review the development works of Ujjain district through VC from 10 am to 11 am, 11 to 11.30 am of Ratlam district, 11.30 to 12 noon of Dewas district, 12 to 12.30 pm of Shajapur district, 12.30 to 1 pm of Agar-Malwa district, 1 to 1.30 pm of Mandsaur district and 1.30 to 2 pm of Neemuch district.

The divisional commissioner will be present in the VC from 10 am to 2 pm with the divisional officers concerned. The concerned district collectors and zila panchayat CEOs will join the VC with the concerned officials of their respective districts at the appointed time. In the VC, for the presence of public representatives of the concerned district, the concerned district collector will invite them.