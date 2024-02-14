 MP: Detained Karnataka Farmers Forced On Ayodhya Bound Train, Despite Their 'Dilli Chalo' Demand (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Detained Karnataka Farmers Forced On Ayodhya Bound Train, Despite Their 'Dilli Chalo' Demand (WATCH)

MP: Detained Karnataka Farmers Forced On Ayodhya Bound Train, Despite Their 'Dilli Chalo' Demand (WATCH)

A police constable was also assigned to accompany them in their coach.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Karnataka farmers detained in Ujjain have been redirected to Ayodhya on Wednesday morning. The farmers were on their way to Delhi to join the 'Delhi Chalo' protests when they were forcefully disembarked from the Karnataka Express at Bhopal railway station on Monday night and sent to Ujjain the next day.

The farmers, under the leadership of Dharwad district farmer leader Parshuram, have accused the police of forcing them on an Ayodhya-bound train, despite their repeated demands for Delhi.

A police constable was also assigned to accompany them in their coach.

Parshuram said, "We were under police surveillance throughout the night. This morning, we intended to go to Delhi, but the police force stopped us. We were brought to the railway station and made to board the train headed for Ayodhya. A police constable is also accompanying us in our coach."

Notably, the farmers embarked on their journey from Karnataka via the Karnataka Express train to reach Delhi. They were deboarded at Bhopal railway station on Monday at 3 a.m. Later, they were made to stay in the marriage hall in the Ashoka Garden area of Bhopal throughout Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday morning, they were sent to Ujjain by train, where the police and administration arranged for their bath in the Shipra River and a visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Post visit, they were confined to the Mahakal Marriage Hall on Chintaman Road. Twelve police personnel were assigned to monitor them, and arrangements for their food and drinks were made.

Read Also
MP CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Pulwama Attack At Shaurya Smarak In Bhopal
article-image

Day 2 of farmers’ march

On the second day of the farmers' march towards Delhi, farmers are attempting to enter Haryana from the Shambhu and Khauri borders. Sarvan Singh Pandher, Coordinator of the Farmers' Labor Front, said that they are determined to reach Delhi at any cost. Meanwhile, internet bans have been enforced in seven districts of Haryana, including Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa, until midnight on February 15th.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Detained Karnataka Farmers Forced On Ayodhya Bound Train, Despite Their 'Dilli Chalo' Demand...

MP: Detained Karnataka Farmers Forced On Ayodhya Bound Train, Despite Their 'Dilli Chalo' Demand...

MP: Khandwa's Young Couple Ends Life On The Eve Of Valentine's Day

MP: Khandwa's Young Couple Ends Life On The Eve Of Valentine's Day

Indore: Ban On New E-Rickshaw Registrations From March 2

Indore: Ban On New E-Rickshaw Registrations From March 2

JE Vaccine Campaign In Four Districts From Feb 27: Over 25L Kids Of Age 1-15 Yrs To Be Immunised

JE Vaccine Campaign In Four Districts From Feb 27: Over 25L Kids Of Age 1-15 Yrs To Be Immunised

MP Weather Update: Expect Clouds, Scattered Rainfall On Basant Panchami; Temperature Rises

MP Weather Update: Expect Clouds, Scattered Rainfall On Basant Panchami; Temperature Rises