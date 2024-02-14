MP: Detained Karnataka Farmers Forced On Ayodhya Bound Train, Despite Their 'Dilli Chalo' Demand (WATCH)

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Karnataka farmers detained in Ujjain have been redirected to Ayodhya on Wednesday morning. The farmers were on their way to Delhi to join the 'Delhi Chalo' protests when they were forcefully disembarked from the Karnataka Express at Bhopal railway station on Monday night and sent to Ujjain the next day.

The farmers, under the leadership of Dharwad district farmer leader Parshuram, have accused the police of forcing them on an Ayodhya-bound train, despite their repeated demands for Delhi.

A police constable was also assigned to accompany them in their coach.

#Karnataka farmers continue to be under custody of #MadhyaPradesh Police for third consecutive day. After keeping them under detention at Bhopal and Ujjain, farmers are now being shifted to Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.



Parshuram said, "We were under police surveillance throughout the night. This morning, we intended to go to Delhi, but the police force stopped us. We were brought to the railway station and made to board the train headed for Ayodhya. A police constable is also accompanying us in our coach."

Notably, the farmers embarked on their journey from Karnataka via the Karnataka Express train to reach Delhi. They were deboarded at Bhopal railway station on Monday at 3 a.m. Later, they were made to stay in the marriage hall in the Ashoka Garden area of Bhopal throughout Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday morning, they were sent to Ujjain by train, where the police and administration arranged for their bath in the Shipra River and a visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Post visit, they were confined to the Mahakal Marriage Hall on Chintaman Road. Twelve police personnel were assigned to monitor them, and arrangements for their food and drinks were made.

Day 2 of farmers’ march

On the second day of the farmers' march towards Delhi, farmers are attempting to enter Haryana from the Shambhu and Khauri borders. Sarvan Singh Pandher, Coordinator of the Farmers' Labor Front, said that they are determined to reach Delhi at any cost. Meanwhile, internet bans have been enforced in seven districts of Haryana, including Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa, until midnight on February 15th.