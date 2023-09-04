MP: Despite High Security In Barnagar, It Was Free For Thieves At CM’s Yatra

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Shocking cases of a series of thefts were reported during the much-hipped high-security Jan Darshan Yatra of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Barnagar on Saturday, despite the presence of senior police officers and a large contingent of personnel ensuring the security.

The yatra, organised from the helipad on Barnawar Road to Krishi Upaj Mandi, saw participants falling victim to thieves who brazenly stole mobile phones, purses, cash, important documents and even gold chains.

Journalists covering the event were not spared either, as their belongings were too targeted. Journalists Ajay Rathore and Radheshyam Savra had their chains snatched and cash stolen from their pockets.

Reacting to these incidents, local journalists united and discussed the cases with the sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Mahendra Parmar. They submitted a memorandum to him, addressing Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma bearing the signatures of numerous journalists. The memorandum strongly demanded immediate identification and arrest of the thieves, along with the recovery and return of stolen properties to the victims.

Journalist Devendra Sharma read out the memorandum, voicing the collective demand for justice. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for heightened security and vigilance during public events to ensure the safety of the public.

Read Also ECI Panel To Visit Bhopal Today

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)