MP: Denied Ticket, Mahila Congress State Secy Resigns In Agar

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another jolt to the party, Mahila Congress state secretary and district panchayat member Vijaylaxmi Tanwar resigned from the party, after being denied a ticket for the upcoming assembly polls.

Tanwar’s decision comes after the party released its first list of candidates on Sunday and the high command made it clear that she would not be accommodated this time.

Tanwar has also expressed displeasure over the party's decision to field a candidate from Rajasthan, ignoring its survey. She said, “I had served for as many as 20 years in Congress and this has been done to me and that’s why I resigned from the party.” However, she has not made it public about her political future.

Notably, the denial of tickets has caused widespread discontent among leaders across the state and has raised a concern for the Congress ahead of crucial elections.

