 MP: Denied Ticket For Third Time, Leader Youth Quits Congress
Says have received feelers from CPM and AAP

Updated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Irked over not being ticket in assembly polls, youth leader Dr Abhishek Singh Rathore alias Tinkubna has quit the party. In a press conference, Rathore said that he was assured of ticket by senior party leaders, including Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, in both 2018 and 2020 too. After being denied the ticket for the third time, Rathore felt betrayed. Congress has fielded former BJP MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, who had recently joined the Congress, as its candidate from Badnawar. The decision left Rathore and his supporters deeply hurt and disillusioned.

Giving in to supporters’ demand Rathore quit as district general secretary and also withdrew his primary membership from the Congress. Questioned by journalists, Rathore said that CPM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had approached him offering ticket.

Nevertheless, Rathore affirmed that he would make a final decision only after consulting his supporters and discussing strategies with senior Congress leaders such as Harinarayan Singh Panwar, Sharad Singh Sisodia, Kamal Singh Patel and Manish Bokadia.

