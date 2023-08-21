MP: Demand For Tehsil Status To Dasai Gains Momentum In Sardarpur | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Demand for tehsil status for Dasai village has gained momentum after state government’s decision to grant tehsil status to Amjhera village under Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district.

Though a few months are left for the assembly polls, electoral politics is heating up in the region.

Following Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s announcement of formation of a new tehsil- Amjhera, in Dhar on July 10, formalities to start the process of carving out the new tehsil has intensified.

On August 11, Collector directed SDM to prepare a proposal and submit it to district headquarters. The BJP leaders of Dasai village in Sardarpur tehsil were irked over state government’s decision to grant tehsil status to Amjhera as they felt that it should not have pipped Dasai.

On August 13, leaders approached Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal and pressed their demand of tehsil status for Dasai.

BJP mandal general secretary Narayan Mukati said that the demand for tehsil status was justified as Dasai is larger than Amjhera in terms of area and population.

People irrespective of party, community and religion have come together in support of the demand. Currently, Sardarpur tehsil comprises of 95 gram panchayats and two city councils.

