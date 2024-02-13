MP: Dejected Lover Strangles Woman To Death, Held

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her dejected lover just a few months after her arranged marriage. The police have cracked the case within just 24 hours. According to the police, the victim, identified as Pramila, was found dead in a dense forest area under Imlipada Khurd falls under Bajna police station limits on Tuesday.

A murder case was registered and further investigations were initiated. SP Rahul Kumar Lodha said that Pramila was having a love affair with Raju Kharadi (31) of Ghata Kherda village. However, she got married to Bharat Dodiyar on December 16, 2023. Dejected over marriage, Raju used to pressurise her on remarriage and threatened her with dire consequences. Around five days ago, her husband Bharat dropped her at Bajna market since then she has gone missing. After intensive searches, she was found dead in a dense forest area under Imlipada Khurd on Tuesday.

Reportedly, she was on her way to the maternal home to attend a family function. Meanwhile, she met Raju on her way who wanted to take her along. He then coerced Pramila to accompany him to the forest area on his bike. When she resisted Raju, he resorted to strangulating her to death in a fit of rage and after committing the murder, dumped her body into a forest area. He made away with her silver jewelry before fleeing the scene. Police arrested Raju on Tuesday with stolen jewelry and further proceedings into the case were going on.