MP: Day temperature shows upward trend in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): April 7 was the hottest day of this season. Last night also the minimum temperature reached 21 degrees Celsius, which is the highest level of this season. Rain is forecast today. The temperature has not yet reached 40 degrees Celsius in the months of March and April this year.

According to the information received from the Government Jiwaji Observatory, the minimum temperature has increased by about 4 degree Celsius in the last 4 days. The minimum temperature was recorded at 17.2 degrees Celsius on April 5, 19 degrees Celsius on April 6, 20.2 degrees Celsius on April 7 and 21 degrees Celsius on April 8. It has increased by about 4 degrees Celsius in 4 days. Similarly, there has been a jump of about 1 degree Celsius in the maximum temperature.

On April 7 the day temperature touched 36.6 degree Celsius, which is the highest temperature figure of this season. For the last 2 days, due to western disturbance, it is cloudy and raining in the evening and night. On Thursday evening also it rained with thunder and lightning in many areas.