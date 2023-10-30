MP: Dattigaon Swing Will Decide Winner In Tribal-Dominated Sardarpur Seat

Representative image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur assembly constituency, reserved for Scheduled Tribes, is a tribal-dominated area with tribal accounting for 60 to 70% votes in 95 gram panchayats. Congress has pitted sitting MLA Pratap Grewal against former MLA Velsingh Bhuria of BJP from here.

Barring a few exceptions, this seat has been traditionally been a Congress stronghold. The significant concentration of tribal population makes them the deciding factor in poll result. As both parties are busy wooing tribal voters, the perennial problem of lack of jobs has once again hogged the limelight. Due to lack of opportunities, tribal often migrate to other states in search of work. Tribal blame both the BJP and the Congress for their failure to take effective steps to stop migration of tribal.

Dattigaon's influence a problem for Congress

State Cabinet minister and BJP candidate from Badnawar, Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon is originally a resident of Dattigaon village in Sardarpur tehsil. He enjoys great influence in the constituency. In 2018, he was with Congress and the party cashed in on his influence in Dattigaon area.

Come Circa 2023, he is now with the BJP. Hence, many political pundits believe that Congress could suffer losses in area of Dattigaon influence. In 2018 assembly elections, Congress secured 58.61% and BJP 36.60% votes. Though surmounting 22% vote difference looks like a Herculean task for the BJP in 2023 elections, the party is relying on Dattigaon to change the equations.

JAYS decision to field Rajendra Singh Gamad has made the contest triangular. In the last five years, Gamad has gained popularity among tribal voters by raising their issues. He is likely to make a significant dent in tribal votes of the two main parties.

Voters Scenario (In 2023)

Total : 2,25,519

Male : 1,11,986

Female : 1,13,529

Others : 04

Voting scenario (In 2018)

Total voting : 79.36%

Pratap Grewal (Cong) : 96,419 (59%)

Sanjay Baghel (BJP) : 60, 214 (37)

Winning margin : 36,205 (22%)

Issues at Galore

LACK OF EMPLOYMENT is a burning issue. Despite announcement of industrial area at Hatod, about 12 kilometres from Sardarpur tehsil headquarters, it has remained a major issue for a decade. The recent establishment of Amrit Paper Mill has raised hope of job creation, as it can potentially employ 250 individuals. However, the local community is worried with hiring practices of the paper mill management following complaints of exclusion and limited opportunities for the people of Sardarpur tehsil.

MASS MIGRATION: Over 20,000 tribals from Sardarpur tehsil migrates to other places in Gujarat or Maharashtra in search of job. The tribal migration to main cities is driven by lack of employment opportunities in hometowns. This mass exodus highlights the urgent need for political parties to prioritise job creation and address root cause of migration.

LACK OF SPORTS INFRASTRUCTURE: About 2,000 students study at Sardarpur tehsil headquarters. 20% of them are interested in sports. A 100-seater sports complex hostel has been operating at Sardarpur headquarters for the last 30 years. A small field is available in the name of sports field. On this small field, about 400 talents from rural areas prepared and participated in state and national-level games. This lack of infrastructure not only hinders the development of local talent but also discourages aspiring athletes from pursuing their dreams. It is crucial for the government to invest in sports facilities and create opportunities for young athletes to thrive and showcase their skills on a larger platform.

NON AVAILABILITY OF ITI: About 10 years ago, the government had built a 250-seater Industrial Training Institute in Sardarpur spending whopping Rs 10 crore for the tribal youth. This institute was closed after two to three years owing to inadequate facilities. Sources said that about a year ago, some NGOs took over the institute and started doing other work from here. This has forced educated youth to work as labourers.

PENSION SCHEME: There are about 5,000 government employees in Sardarpur tehsil. Around 2,500 of them come under the scope of the new pension scheme. The current pension scheme does not provide sufficient financial support for retired employees, especially considering the rising cost of living. Many employees believe that reverting back to the old pension scheme, which guarantees 50% of their last salary as pension, would enable them to live a dignified life in old age. Candidates Take

What do Congress candidates say?

Sitting MLA Pratap Grewal said that the Congress would go among voters with works done in the fields of Hatod Industrial Area, Rajod Group Drinking Water Scheme, Civil Hospital, Mahi Ekal Group Drinking Water Scheme, electricity, roads, and health services. I will appeal to the public to vote for Congress by telling them about the 11 declared guarantees of Kamal Nath. Grewal said that anti-people policies of the BJP government, farmers not getting fair prices for crop, inflation, unemployment, and corruption would be placed before the public. By voting for Congress, they can ensure a better future for their community and address the pressing concerns that have been neglected under the BJP government. It is time to bring about positive change and prioritize the welfare of our citizens.

What BJP candidate says?

BJP candidate Velsingh Bhuria says, “I was an MLA from 2013 to 2018. During my tenure, development works worth Rs 7,700 crore were done. In the same BJP government, farmers of Sardarpur tehsil got Narmada Lift Project worth Rs 1,683 crore. Under Ladli Behana Yojana, women are getting Rs 1,250. We are going among the voters with these historical works. BJP candidate Bhuria accused Congress candidate Grewal and said that during his tenure as MLA, Grewal did not undertake any special work in area. He failed to bring any big project in Sardarpur Assembly. Whatever development has taken place has been done by the BJP government. The BJP candidate firmly stated that the progress witnessed in the Sardarpur Assembly was solely attributable to efforts and initiatives undertaken by the BJP government, underlining their commitment to the region's development.