MP: Daloda Gets Municipal Status, Notification Issued

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The long-awaited notification for the conversion of Daloda gram panchayat in the Mandsaur into a municipal council has finally been issued.

The promulgation comes after a seven-year wait. Upon issuing the notification, residents organised a celebratory procession, under the leadership of MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia. MLA Sisodia expressed his satisfaction, noting that this notification completes a series of promises made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the district.

Earlier, following an announcement by CM Chouhan, Gandhi Sagar and Bolian gram panchayats in Garoth, as well as Nahargarh gram panchayat in the Suwasra were granted the status of municipal councils.

Subsequently, the demand to extend this status to Daloda gram panchayat gained momentum. CM Chouhan had initially made the promise to raise Dalauda to municipal council status six years ago. A proposal was even passed by the Cabinet before the 2018 assembly elections to implement this conversion.

