 MP: Daloda Gets Municipal Status, Notification Issued
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Daloda Gets Municipal Status, Notification Issued

MP: Daloda Gets Municipal Status, Notification Issued

A proposal was even passed by the Cabinet before the 2018 assembly elections to implement this conversion.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The long-awaited notification for the conversion of Daloda gram panchayat in the Mandsaur into a municipal council has finally been issued.

The promulgation comes after a seven-year wait. Upon issuing the notification, residents organised a celebratory procession, under the leadership of MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia. MLA Sisodia expressed his satisfaction, noting that this notification completes a series of promises made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the district.

Earlier, following an announcement by CM Chouhan, Gandhi Sagar and Bolian gram panchayats in Garoth, as well as Nahargarh gram panchayat in the Suwasra were granted the status of municipal councils.

Subsequently, the demand to extend this status to Daloda gram panchayat gained momentum. CM Chouhan had initially made the promise to raise Dalauda to municipal council status six years ago. A proposal was even passed by the Cabinet before the 2018 assembly elections to implement this conversion.

Read Also
Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Participates In ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign On Gandhi Jayanti...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Khetia Celebrates Centurion’s Remarkable Life

MP: Khetia Celebrates Centurion’s Remarkable Life

MP: Shriwali Shoots Gold In State Rifle Competition

MP: Shriwali Shoots Gold In State Rifle Competition

MP: Daloda Gets Municipal Status, Notification Issued

MP: Daloda Gets Municipal Status, Notification Issued

MP: Kukshi Police Register Another FIR In Stone Pelting Incident

MP: Kukshi Police Register Another FIR In Stone Pelting Incident

PFI ISSUE: Police Register FIR Against Unknown Miscreants

PFI ISSUE: Police Register FIR Against Unknown Miscreants