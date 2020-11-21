MP Cyber Cell raids fake call centre in Delhi, 3 arrested

Indore: A team of State Cyber Cell raided a fake call centre in Okhla (New Delhi) and arrested three persons for duping people in the name of renewing their lapsed insurance policy. The accused were brought to the city on Saturday and are being questioned.

Two of their accomplices were arrested earlier for the same crime.

SP (cyber) Jitendra Singh said that one Pramod Wankankar of the city had lodged a complaint that the accused posing as the officials of an insurance company had contacted him last year. The accused duped him of Rs 23.62 lakh in the name of refunding him money of his lapsed insurance policy.

A team led by inspector Ambarish Mishra had arrested two persons Harish Diwan and Abhishek Diwan in connection with the fraud in September 2019.

Since then, their accomplices named Pradeep Prasad, Sumit Malik and Atmadev were on the run. The cyber cell raided many placed in the search of the accused in New Delhi but they were changing their places so they could not be arrested for a long time. The officials had announced a bounty of Rs 5,000 on Pradeep.

The cyber cell officials recently got input about the accused that Pradeep is running a call center in Okhla area. After this information, a team was sent to Delhi and they managed to arrest Pradeep Prasad and his accomplices Sumit and Atmadev. They were running a fake call centre and up to their old tricks. A car was also seized from them.

SP Singh said that the accused had duped people from Indore, Ujjain, Sagar and Raisen districts of the state. They used to dupe especially senior citizens using the name of IRDA, RBI etc. Accused Sumit and Atmadev were earlier arrested by Hyderabad police in connection with a fraud of Rs 75 lakh.