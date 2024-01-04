MP Cyber Cell Busts Online Betting Network, 6 Arrested From Dhar

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a major breakthrough to curb online betting and cybercrime, the Cyber Cell of the Dhar Police arrested six people involved in online betting through mobile applications.

The arrests were made after a thorough investigation by the Cyber Cell, which had been monitoring suspicious activities on various online platforms.

In the initial inquiry, it surfaced that the accused were managing an intricate network across Dhar, Indore, Mumbai, and various regions in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. This network was involved in illegal betting and other cybercrimes, raising concerns about the security of online platforms.

Those who were arrested include Ravi Rathore, 33, a resident Nalchha Darwaja in Dhar, Omar Hussain, 29, a resident of Bhaji Bazar, Dhar, Salman Khan, 30, Sarwar Khan, 34, Sahil Shaikh, 26, and Arif Khan, 36, all residents of Dhar. Police recovered nine expensive mobile phones and Rs 34,430 in cash.

Kingpin of entire gambling ring, Ravi Rathore, a resident of Nalchha Darwaja Dhar operating online betting on commission basis by preparing IDs in the town.

Three of six arrested accused has been arrested for operating online betting about six months back. During preliminary inquiry, Ravi Rathore confessed that he prepared IDs for many people in the town and operating the online betting on commission basis.

Notably, SP Manoj Kumar Singh has formed a special team and also involved Cyber cell after they got many complaints regarding online betting in the town.

On Wednesday team has got the tip-off about six people, including Ravi Rathore and their illegal betting activities.

Swung into the action, police conducted raid at his place and caught him red-handed. During preliminary investigation, police saw mobile app in his cell phone. Based on information provided by him, police nabbed five other members of the gang. Police booked all of them under Section 4(a) Public Gambling (Madhya Pradesh) Act, 1976.