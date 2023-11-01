 MP: CRPF Conducts ‘Run For Unity’
Updated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 09:38 PM IST
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A grand ‘Run for Unity’ race was organised here on Tuesday by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on the occasion of National Unity Day. The race saw the participation of deputy inspector general SLC Khoop, deputy inspector general (medical) Dr PN Solanki along other rank officers of the CRFP station. Before commencing the race, officers paid a floral tribute to the statue of India’s Ironman Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Addressing the event, deputy inspector general Dr PN Solanki imparted information about the importance of National Unity Day. This day is celebrated every year, on October 31, on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, setting an example of unity, as Patel worked to protect the integrity and unity of the nation. Subsequently, SLC Khoop and the deputy inspector general flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ race from Sardar Gate which traversed through the main streets of the town.

CRFP personnel showed great zeal by holding the tricolour in their hands and singing patriotic songs. On the occasion, the officers of the centre also took the oath on National Unity Day.

