MP: CRPF Celebrates 77th Independence Day With Full Enthusiasm In Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Independence Day celebration, marking the 76 glorious years of independence, was held at CRPF campus, Neemuch on Tuesday with full vigour and enthusiasm.

DIG S L Khup, as chief guest, hoisted the national flag at the Quarter Guard in presence of other senior officers and jawans. RTC DIG Anmol Sood, Range Office DIG Ram Kishan, Combined Hospital DIG Dr P N Solanki, Commandant of 1st Battalion Saurabh Kumar Chaudhary, CTC commandant Ved Prakash also graced the event.

In his address, DIG Khup extended his best wishes to all the officers and jawans present and also read out the names of winners of gallantry awards for their meritorious service to CRPF.

He added that the important responsibility of the internal security of the country rests on the strong shoulders of the Central Reserve Police Force, which our brave soldiers are performing with utmost vigilance, dutifulness.

Veterans of CRPF along with officers and personnel witnessed the celebration during which sweets were also distributed to all the participants. Various cultural events including “Bada Khana” were also organized to mark the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)