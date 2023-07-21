MP: Crimes And Atrocities Against Tribals Have Shot Up, Protests Tribals | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Jagrit Tribal Dalit Organisation on Friday took to streetsáin Khargone to protest externing of tribal leader and organisation associate Madhuri from Burhanpur district.

Attacking administration and CM Chouhan led state government they said that crime and atrocities against Dalits andátribalsáhad shot up under the regime.

They accused the government for attacking tribals and forest dwelling communities and deterring tribals from cutting trees in Burhanpur. The displaced victims (around 129 families) of the dam project were waiting for compensation, even after seven years.

They also alleged government for failing to implementProvisions of the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 (PESA Act) successfully in gram panchayat level.

Even after 7 decades of Indian Independence, tribal and marginalized communities are still waiting for development and fulfilling their basic needs. They have handed over a memorandum to deputy collector with an address to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In the memorandum, it was demanded that strictest punishment should be given to the guilty person and atrocities onátribalsáináMadhya Pradesháshould be stopped.

