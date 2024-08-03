 MP Crime: Man Rapes Girl On Pretext Of Marriage Sent To 20 Years RI
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 08:39 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man who took physical advantage of a minor on pretext of marriage was sentenced to 20-years of rigorous imprisonment by the local court on Friday.

District public prosecutor Sanjeev Srivastava said that the court of Fifth Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge POCSO Act, Rashmi Walter sentenced the accused Vishendra (20) to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. The prosecution was represented by special public prosecutor, Preeti Agarwal.

The prosecution said that on July 23 2022, the victim's father came to the Aerodrome Police Station and lodged a missing report of the victim.

Her statement was recorded after she was found. She said that about three months ago, accused Vishendra, who used to run a fruit cart came to live in their house. While staying at home, she used to have normal conversations with Vishendra.

On the incident day at around 2.30 pm, when the victim was going to her house to get some goods, the accused who was standing outside her house took her aside to talk.

Thereafter, he took the victim to his village promising marriage. Accused Vishendra's parents also told the victim that they would soon get them married.

However, after some days Vishendra misbehaved with the victim despite her refusal, he made physical relations with her.

On the basis of the statement of the victim, a charge sheet was presented before the court and the accused was punished.

