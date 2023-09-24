MP: Cricket Fever Grips Indore City

Fans welcoming cricketers at the Indore Airport on Saturday. | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With all the glamour and glitz, the ODI between India and Australia to be held in the city on Sunday will definitely offers a lot on the platter. The adrenaline rush is back as cricket lovers in the city get ready for the high-voltage action.

As the day comes closer to match, that too on a weekend, the cricket lovers are eagerly waiting for the shower of fours and sixes. Ashish Arya, one of the visitors at Chappan and cricket enthusiast said that though the top-notch players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and others are not in the playing eleven, but still he loves to see KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and others.

Sucharita Gupta, a working professional could not hold back her excitement while describing Jasprit Bumrah. “I am really a big fan of (Jasprit) Bumrah. I will definitely go to see the match tomorrow with my family. Tomorrow would be indeed a ‘Super Sunday’ for me,” she said.

Like Arya and Gupta, many others have also prepared placards to support their favourite team. There is also another section who will root for Australia.

Naman Jain, an IT Professional said, “since it’s Sunday, I along with my friends are going for match with their faced painted in the colours of the national flag. I love and support India team, but I am also passionate of left-hander David Warner. And I’m excited to see him on the pitch.”

Rain likely today

Ved Prakash Singh, senior scientist, India Meteorological Department, has predicted light to moderate rains in Indore and nearby districts on September 24.

“The trough from northwest Madhya Pradesh to west Assam across northeast MP and the above cyclonic circulation extends over southwest Bihar. The monsoon trough at sea level continues to pass through Jaisalmer, Kota, Guna, Satna, Purulia, Krishnanagar and thence eastwards to Manipur,” he said.

He also informed that under the influence of these conditions, light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to hit East Madhya Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh on September 23 and 24.

Cricketers welcomed at Airport

The cricket team of India and Australia was welcomed by huge fans at the airport as they arrived in the city. The people cheered them and wish them luck for the match. People also clicked selfies with their favourite cricketers.

Diverted routes:

Traffic will be diverted on the following routes between 11 am and one hour before the match ends. Except for city buses and pass holder vehicles, all other vehicles will be diverted from Regal intersection towards Madhumilan.

Only in special cases for senior citizens and disabled persons, other public transport and autos will be allowed to enter.

Vehicles going from Geeta Bhavan intersection to Ghantaghar will be diverted to Madhumilan intersection via DhakkanwalaKuan. Vehicles going from Regal intersection towards MG Road, High Court, and Palasia will be diverted to Madhumilan. Only city buses and emergency vehicles can use the route.

Vehicles coming from Vijay Nagar and going to Marimata from Industry House via Rajkumar Bridge will be diverted to Marimata from LIG intersection via Patnipura intersection, Pardeshipura, and Subhash Nagar and Kulkarni Bhatta Bridge. Vehicles going to Palasia from Regal can go to White Church then onwards via AB road.

Vehicles going from Malwa Mill to Janjeerwala intersection towards Ghantaghar and Industry House intersection can use AB Road from LIG intersection via Patnipura. Vehicles going from Shelby Hospital via Janjeerwala intersection to Lantern intersection can use New Palasia road from Bafna Bungalow front.

The above arrangements will remain effective from 11 am until the match ends on Friday. To avoid inconvenience, please use alternative routes and city buses.

To avoid traffic inconvenience use the diverted routes. For the convenience of spectators, city buses will drop passengers near Ghantaghar and High Court intersection, from where spectators can walk towards the stadium.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)