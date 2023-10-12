MP: Court Records Statements Of Rape Victim

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahakal police on Wednesday produced a 13-year-old girl, who was raped here on September 25, in a local court where the presiding officer recorded her statements under Section 164 of CrPC (the magistrate recording a confession or statement under this section shall forward it to the Magistrate by whom the case is to be inquired into or tried). Later, she was sent to her parental home in Satna district along with her family members. She was brought here from Indore only on Tuesday and was housed at One Stop Centre.

The police had already solved the case, which along with arresting the accused Bharat Soni, his illegal house in Nanakheda area was demolished. The treatment of the victim was continued at a hospital in Indore. After this incident of rape, the minor was scared that is why her security arrangements were so tightened that no one other than the doctors was allowed to go near her.

A medical bulletin was issued by the hospital on Tuesday evening, in which it was told that the girl was completely healthy and had no problem now, after which she was discharged from the hospital and sent to her family in Satna.

In-charge of the case, Dr Nilesh Dalal, said that the girl is now completely healthy, her wounds have started healing and the stitches have also been cut, she no longer has any kind of problem for which she has to be admitted to the hospital. Now she has reached Satna to be with her family.

According to Dr Dalal, when the victim was admitted to the hospital, her condition was quite serious. She was scared of seeing people. On which we had made some arrangements so that not everyone could reach her and created a good environment around the girl in the hospital and then gradually dispelled her fear. This is the reason that with medicines and in a good environment, the girl became healthy as soon as possible.

It is said that before discharging the girl, guidance was given from the court and the administration, only after whose consent she was discharged.

