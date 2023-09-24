MP: Couple Killed In Car-Bus Collision In Shajapur

Representational Image

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): A road accident near Aranya Kalan village in Kalapil tehsil of Shajapur took the lives of a couple on Saturday morning.

The couple lost their lives in a head-on collision that transpired between a car and a bus along the Ashta-Shujalpur highway.

The car was en route from Shujalpur to Ashta, while the bus was heading from Polayakala towards Shujalpur when the accident happened.

The impact of the collision was severe, leading to the immediate demise of the car's occupants, identified as husband Subrati Shah and wife Madina Bee. The couple hailed from Krishna Nagar in Shujalpur.

Avantipur Badodia police station in-charge Ramkumar Patil said that the bodies of the deceased were extricated from the car and transported to Polyakala Hospital.

Tilawad Chowki police ensured the safe evacuation of passengers aboard the bus, though the front of the bus sustained substantial damage. Fortunately, only a few passengers suffered injuries.

Authorities are actively investigating the case to determine the precise circumstances leading to this tragic accident.

